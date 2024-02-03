MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament schedule
Published 3:29 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024
MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament
At Oak Forest Academy, Amite, La.
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 6
4 p.m. – ACCS vs. Brookhaven Academy
6:30 p.m. – Oak Forest vs. Copiah Academy
Wednesday, Feb. 7
4 p.m. – Providence Classical vs. Parklane Academy
6:30 p.m. – Bowling Green vs. Cathedral
Friday, Feb. 9
4 p.m. – ACCS-Brookhaven winner vs. Bowling Green-Cathedral winner
5:15 p.m. – Providence-Parklane winner vs. Oak Forest-Copiah winner
Email newsletter signup
Saturday, Feb. 10
1 p.m. – Consolation game
2:15 p.m. – Championship game
———
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 6
5:15 p.m. – Silliman vs. ACCS
7:45 p.m. – Columbia Academy vs. Copiah Academy
Wednesday, Feb. 7
5:15 p.m. – Cathedral vs. Parklane Academy
7:45 p.m. – St. Aloysius vs. Oak Forest
Friday, Feb. 9
6:30 p.m. – Cathedral-Parklane winner vs. Columbia-Copiah winner
7:45 p.m. – St. Al-Oak Forest winner vs. Silliman-ACCS winner
Saturday, Feb. 10
4 p.m. – Consolation game
5:15 p.m. – Championship game
Note: Tuesday and Wednesday games are elimination games. The top four teams will advance to the MAIS Class 5A state tournament