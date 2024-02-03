MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament schedule

Published 3:29 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Staff Reports

Cathedral's Justin Hawkins (24) tries to hang on to the basketball as he's pressured by St. Aloysius' Carson Henderson (2) and Sadler Lambiotte (10) during a game in January. St. Al and Cathedral will both play in the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament Feb. 6-10 at Oak Forest Academy in Amite, La. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament
At Oak Forest Academy, Amite, La.
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 6
4 p.m. – ACCS vs. Brookhaven Academy
6:30 p.m. – Oak Forest vs. Copiah Academy

Wednesday, Feb. 7
4 p.m. – Providence Classical vs. Parklane Academy
6:30 p.m. – Bowling Green vs. Cathedral

Friday, Feb. 9
4 p.m. – ACCS-Brookhaven winner vs. Bowling Green-Cathedral winner
5:15 p.m. – Providence-Parklane winner vs. Oak Forest-Copiah winner

Saturday, Feb. 10
1 p.m. – Consolation game
2:15 p.m. – Championship game
———
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 6
5:15 p.m. – Silliman vs. ACCS
7:45 p.m. – Columbia Academy vs. Copiah Academy

Wednesday, Feb. 7
5:15 p.m. – Cathedral vs. Parklane Academy
7:45 p.m. – St. Aloysius vs. Oak Forest

Friday, Feb. 9
6:30 p.m. – Cathedral-Parklane winner vs. Columbia-Copiah winner
7:45 p.m. – St. Al-Oak Forest winner vs. Silliman-ACCS winner

Saturday, Feb. 10
4 p.m. – Consolation game
5:15 p.m. – Championship game

Note: Tuesday and Wednesday games are elimination games. The top four teams will advance to the MAIS Class 5A state tournament

