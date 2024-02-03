MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament schedule Published 3:29 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament

At Oak Forest Academy, Amite, La.

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 6

4 p.m. – ACCS vs. Brookhaven Academy

6:30 p.m. – Oak Forest vs. Copiah Academy

Wednesday, Feb. 7

4 p.m. – Providence Classical vs. Parklane Academy

6:30 p.m. – Bowling Green vs. Cathedral

Friday, Feb. 9

4 p.m. – ACCS-Brookhaven winner vs. Bowling Green-Cathedral winner

5:15 p.m. – Providence-Parklane winner vs. Oak Forest-Copiah winner

Email newsletter signup

Saturday, Feb. 10

1 p.m. – Consolation game

2:15 p.m. – Championship game

———

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 6

5:15 p.m. – Silliman vs. ACCS

7:45 p.m. – Columbia Academy vs. Copiah Academy

Wednesday, Feb. 7

5:15 p.m. – Cathedral vs. Parklane Academy

7:45 p.m. – St. Aloysius vs. Oak Forest

Friday, Feb. 9

6:30 p.m. – Cathedral-Parklane winner vs. Columbia-Copiah winner

7:45 p.m. – St. Al-Oak Forest winner vs. Silliman-ACCS winner

Saturday, Feb. 10

4 p.m. – Consolation game

5:15 p.m. – Championship game

Note: Tuesday and Wednesday games are elimination games. The top four teams will advance to the MAIS Class 5A state tournament