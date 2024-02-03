MHSAA Class 6A soccer playoffs schedule Published 3:41 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

MHSAA Class 6A soccer playoffs

Feb. 6 – First round

Girls

All games begin at 5 p.m.

Vicksburg at Saltillo

Center Hill at Ridgeland

Grenada at Warren Central

Neshoba Central at Olive Branch

Hancock at West Jones

Picayune at George County

Terry at Long Beach

West Harrison at Pearl River Central

Boys

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Lake Cormorant at Warren Central

Neshoba Central at Saltillo

Olive Branch at Ridgeland

Columbus at Center Hill

West Harrison at Picayune

Pearl River Central at Long Beach

Terry at George County

Hancock at West Jones

