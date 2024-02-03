MHSAA Class 6A soccer playoffs schedule
Published 3:41 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024
Feb. 6 – First round
Girls
All games begin at 5 p.m.
Vicksburg at Saltillo
Center Hill at Ridgeland
Grenada at Warren Central
Neshoba Central at Olive Branch
Hancock at West Jones
Picayune at George County
Terry at Long Beach
West Harrison at Pearl River Central
Boys
All games begin at 7 p.m.
Lake Cormorant at Warren Central
Neshoba Central at Saltillo
Olive Branch at Ridgeland
Columbus at Center Hill
West Harrison at Picayune
Pearl River Central at Long Beach
Terry at George County
Hancock at West Jones