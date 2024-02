MHSAA Region 2-6A basketball tournament schedule Published 3:51 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

MHSAA Region 2-6A Tournament

At Callaway High School, Jackson

Girls

Monday, Feb. 5

6 p.m. – Vicksburg vs. Columbus

Tuesday, Feb. 6

6 p.m. – Ridgeland vs. Warren Central

Wednesday, Feb. 7

6 p.m. – Neshoba Central vs. Vicksburg-Columbus winner

Thursday, Feb. 8

6 p.m. – Callaway vs. Ridgeland-Warren Central winner

Friday, Feb. 9

4 p.m. – Third-place game

7 p.m. – Championship game

———

Boys

Monday, Feb. 5

7:30 p.m. – Neshoba Central vs. Callaway

Tuesday, Feb. 6

7:30 p.m. – Columbus vs. Warren Central

Wednesday, Feb. 7

7:30 p.m. – Vicksburg vs. Neshoba Central-Callaway winner

Thursday, Feb. 8

7:30 p.m. – Ridgeland vs. Columbus-Warren Central winner

Friday, Feb. 9

5:30 p.m. – Third-place game

8:30 p.m. – Championship game

Note: Monday and Tuesday’s games are elimination games. The top four finishers advance to the MHSAA Class 6A tournament.

