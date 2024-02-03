UPDATE: 1 dead in house fire on Speed Street

Published 1:05 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Blake Bell

Vicksburg firefighters respond to a house fire that claimed the life of a 75-year-old man Friday night on Speed Street (Blake Bell | The Vicksburg Post).

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps has confirmed one person has died as a result of a house fire that broke out Friday night at a home located at 508 Speed Street.

Stamps said 75-year-old Ernest Gleese was found unresponsive in the home after firefighters extinguished a blaze on the backside of the house.

Stamps was on the scene during Friday’s fire and said the call came in at approximately 10:35 p.m. reporting a fully involved home.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze on the backside of the home, before uncovering Gleese’s body. Although no official cause of death has been determined, Stamps said smoke inhalation was likely a contributing factor.

No other injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.

