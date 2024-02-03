Winners announced for 14th Annual Chili for Children Cookoff Published 5:07 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

Hundreds turned out for the 14th annual Chili for Children Cookoff, which began at 10 a.m. at Washington Street Park in downtown Vicksburg.

At the close of the event, winners of this year’s cookoff were announced:

First Place: The Hair Place

Second Place: Cayenne Castaway

Third Place: Pimp Pirates

People’s Choice: Elevate Church

Best Decorated Booth: Pimp Pirates

Best Costume: The Hair Place

Winners received bowls made by Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center.

The cookoff, organized and presented by The Radio People and Bally’s of Vicksburg, raises funds to benefit the Warren County Children’s Shelter and Jacob’s Ladder. This year the event raised $13,000.