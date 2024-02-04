Applications now available for 2024-25 Student Ambassador Program Published 9:34 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

Secretary of State Michael Watson and the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office are seeking high school seniors with a passion for leadership and state government to apply for the agency’s 2024-2025 Student Ambassador Program.

The program aims to increase voter education and registration among youth and encourages students to engage in Mississippi civics.

“Our Student Ambassador program remains one of the most rewarding and impactful programs we have instituted since taking office. While it serves as an opportunity for students to cultivate an affinity for public service and expand leadership skills, more importantly, it provides us an opportunity to invest in and mentor the next generation of Mississippi leaders,” Watson said.

Components of the program include:

A fall summit in Jackson focused on the state’s elections process.

A spring summit in Jackson focused on the state’s legislative process.

Two regional summits (location TBD)

Monthly virtual training and educational sessions with Secretary Watson, Secretary of State representatives and various government officials.

To be considered for the SOS Student Ambassador Program, students must meet the following criteria:

High school senior during the 2024-2025 academic year

Grade Point Average of 3.0 or above

Proven satisfactory behavioral conduct

Strong interest in state government and service

The deadline to apply is March 31. Applications must be completed online at the link below.

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/7568110b51f24e89a6d7fc3beff54d7d

For questions, contact the external affairs division at ExternalAffairs@sos.ms.gov or (601) 359-6383.