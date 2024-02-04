Liz Johnson of International Paper spoke to Vicksburg Kiwanis Club this week

Published 6:57 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

By Staff Reports

Liz Johnson of International Paper spoke at the weekly meeting of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club.

Johnson reported that International Paper will celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, one of the oldest companies in the United States.

The local mill is working to educate the community about the job opportunities available.

In addition to the production jobs, the mill has needs for maintenance and administrative workers.

The mill sponsors youth sports teams, the Run Thru History, Supper on the ‘Sip and is very involved with many United Way activities.

International Paper distributed feminine hygiene packets to Rolling Fork residents after the tornado. These have also been distributed in the local high schools.

The IP Foundation is also actively making grants to various organizations in the community. These grants are typically $3,000 to $5,000.

The United Way, the Salvation Army and the Food Pantry have all been recipients of these awards.

