Old Post Files: February 3, 1924-2014 Published 6:55 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1924

Joe Wilks was celebrating his 21st anniversary as fire chief. • Mignonne McCandless accepted a position with Henry Levy and Co. • Rebecca G. Turner died.

90 Years Ago: 1934

The children’s reading room at the Vicksburg Public Library was opened under the direction of Mrs Ed Porter. • Vicksburg patrolman, W.J. King, returned from a visit to Fort Worth, Texas. • Mr. and Mrs. Louis Cashman departed for New Orleans.

80 Years Ago: 1944

Mrs. John Bunch returned from a meeting in Houston, Texas. • Mark Bennett underwent treatment at the Marine Hospital in New Orleans and was improving. • Bruce Tucker returned to Vicksburg to become assistant to Col. Fox of the Mississippi River Commission.

70 Years Ago: 1954

Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Simmons of Uticia announced the birth of their daughter, Linda. • Wesley Cameron died. • Mr. and Mrs. Max Klaus announced the birth of their son, Max.

60 Years Ago: 1964

Louis Switzer was in New York on business. • Mr. and Mrs. Landman Teller Jr. were here for the weekend from Ole Miss. • Mr. and Mrs.Thomas Grace announced the birth of a son, Thomas. • B.F. Wright died. • Services were held for Robert Shirley.

50 Years Ago: 1974

Clarissa Behr of Vicksburg was a finalist in the regional Metropolitan Opera auditions in Memphis. • Maurice S. Seay, the Marathon LeTourneau Co. personnel administrator, was listed in the 214th edition of Who’s Who in the South and Southeast. • Nancy Atkins, a senior at Warren Central was selected as the Star Student and Randy Stoud as Star Teacher.

40 Years Ago: 1984

Unemployment dropped to 8 percent. • The newly restored Balfour House, owned by the Weinbergers, re-opened. • Miss Janita Fay Russell and Larry Stewart announced their wedding plans.

30 Years Ago: 1994

Casino taxes rocketed to another high in January. • Vandals to Hall Ferry Park were circumventing locked gates and continued to drag race on the fields that were being readied for spring games.

20 Years Ago: 2004

Boy Scout Troop 7 celebrated its 70th year. • McCall quarterback Brandon Gultrey signed a letter of intent to play football for Grambling.

10 Years Ago: 2014

Slower speeds were set for the downtown area. • Express Clydesdales galloped around at the Outlet Mall and gave free carriage rides to visitors. • Matthew Austin Crabtree was named Porter Chapel Academy’s head of the class.