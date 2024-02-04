Warren County Land Records: Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 Published 6:54 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22.

Warranty Deeds:

*B and C Development Inc. to Grace and Peace LLC, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*John Larry Barnett Jr. and Kathleen Barnett to Devin Justin Dillon and Sally Catherine Dillon, Lot 87, Lake Forest Subdivision #1.

*Eastover Holdings LLC to The Apartment Holdings LLC, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Klaeb Christin Jones and Jessica Marie Jones to Adam Mitchell Lange and Jordan Clare Smith, Lot 13 and Part of Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 9.

*Alan Richardson to Robert B. Kapp, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Wyatt Pearson to Jamie Russell Strong, Part of Section 36, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*The Ridge Holdings LLC to The Apartment Holdings LLC, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Lot 10, Lake Hill Subdivision #1, Part of Lots 1, 2, 4 Lake Hill Subdivision #1, and Part of Lots 6 and 8, Lake Hill Subdivision #1.

*Van Guard Holdings LLC to The Apartment Holdings LLC, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*TOGO Land Company LLC to The United States of America and its assigns, Part of Section 10, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 28, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 29, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, and Part of Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 2 East.

Deeds of Trust:

*Patrice Bass and Richard Bass to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 46, Marion Park Subdivision #4 Block A.

*Richard D. Davenport to RiverHills Bank, Lot 11, South Haven Subdivision.

*Christopher Aaron Ponder and Jaclyn Leigh Zito Ponder to Delta Bank, Lot 16A and Lot 17A, East Village Subdivision Phase 3.

*Devin Justin Dillon and Sally Catherine Dillon to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 87, Lake Forest Subdivision #1.

*Eddie Fleming to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 29, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*Harley Hollowell to Mutual Federal Credit Union, Part of Lot 3, John Barefield Subdivision.

*Gregory Taylor to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 75 and Lot 76 Fair Hill Subdivision #3.

*Felecia M. Smith to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 12, Meadowvale Subdivision.

*Jordan Clare Smith and Adam Mitchell Lange to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 13 and Part of Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 9.

*Gary James Stewart to Sherry Merrill, Part of Lot 113, Openwood Plantation Subdivision #3.

Marriage License:

*Willie James Noye, 76, of Vicksburg to Karen Nicola Minto, 45, of Vicksburg.

*Devin Taylor Rogers, 27, of Vicksburg to Elif Cacan, 23, of Vicksburg.