A seat at the table: Kiwanis Club donation aimed at children’s activities Published 9:33 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Port City Kiwanis Club of Vicksburg recently made a donation members are hoping will encourage productive activities for children waiting on parents and guardians who have brought them along for chores in town.

Kiwanis Club member Walter Frazier said the club, in partnership with the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library, has donated a children’s table, chairs, and books for the children that accompany their parents to Laundry Plus, a laundromat located on Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg.

The purpose of the project, developed by Port City Kiwanis Club Past-President and Librarian Marie Cunningham, is to provide children with a constructive activity while their parents are using the laundromat services, Frazier said.

“We hope the children will enjoy a place designed for them for reading and playing and learning,” Cunningham added.

The Port City Kiwanis Club purchased the books under the guidance of Cunningham’s selection, and the club plans to replenish the books in hopes some of the children will take them home to continue reading.

Frazier said the project duplicates a program established through a grant Cunningham secured for the library through the Mississippi Library Commission.

He said Cunningham and the Port City Kiwanis Club plan to select other laundromats to place more tables, chairs, and books to further support their mission.

“Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” Frazier said.