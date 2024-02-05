Warren County Land Records: Jan. 22 to Jan. 29 Published 3:01 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Jan. 22 to Jan. 29.

Warranty Deeds:

*Richard P. Benson Jr. and Helene Benson to Dandre Lamar Hollins, East 1⁄2 of the Northwest 1⁄4 of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Brian Robert Laird and Jennifer Denise Goss Laird to Jeremy Truett Brown, Part of Section 12, Township 14 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Patrick L. Daughtry Sr and Sidney Tillotson Jr. to Elysion LLC, Part of Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Special K Membership Company LLC, Special K Land Investments LLC, and Diamond Point Land Company LLC to Donald Cliftton Jefferson, Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 2 East and Section 12 Township 14 North, Range 2 East.

*Roy B. Simmons to Allen R. Maddox, Part of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 2 East and Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Orbit Oil Company to Mississippi Dept of Transportation, Part of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Orbit Oil Company to Mississippi Dept. of Transportation, Part of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Andrea Upchurch to Stakis Group LLC, Part of Lots 19 and 24, James Noe Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust:

*Michael Osborne Baker and Chasity M. Baker to Mutual Federal Credit Union, Part SE/4 of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Edward Mahalitc to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East and Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Michael Allen Boler to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 22, Camelot Estates Subdivision #1.

*J.D. Brown to Mutual Federal Credit Union, Part SE/4 of SE/4, Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jeremy Truett Brown to Guild Mortgage Company LLC, Part of Section 12, Township 14 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Justin Burton to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 89 and Part of Lot 90, Camelot Estates Subdivision #4.

*James E. Winfield Jr. to Cadence Bank, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 34, Baum Subdivision.

*Darnell Davis to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 10, Meadowvale Subdivision.

*Elysion LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Tonia Graves to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Lot 13B, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*Keiwana Jones and Lakitha Hall-Jones to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 5 of Hillcrest Subdivision #2.

*Dandre Lamar Hollins to Trustmark National Bank, East 1⁄2 of the Northwest 1⁄4 of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Dandre Lamar Hollins to Mississippi Home Corporation, East 1⁄2 of the Northwest 1⁄4 of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Hazel Walker and Raymond Walker to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot L-14, Warrenton Heights Subdivision #2 Part D.

*Curtis Ross to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part SE/4, Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Carolyn Jackson and Alex Jackson to Rocket Mortgage, Lot 76, Warrenton Heights Subdivision #2 Part E.

*Allen Reed Maddox Jr. to Peoples Bank, Magee Office, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Thomas E. Sandles and Linda W. Sandles to Regions Bank, Lot 18, Fairways Subdivision Part 9.

*Cassandra Wilson aka Cassandra Wilson Johnson to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

