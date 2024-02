Lisa Regina Kemp Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Lisa Regina Kemp, a Vicksburg resident, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a sudden illness. She was 47.

Kemp worked as an assistant school teacher and as a poll manager. She was a member of the Cool Springs M. B. Church.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.

Email newsletter signup