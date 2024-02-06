Missy Gators beat Columbus, clinch spot in Class 6A tournament Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Heading into the MHSAA Region 2-6A girls’ basketball tournament, Vicksburg High coach Troy Stewart said his goal was to “win enough to go on.”

Mission accomplished.

Kierra James totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Rodrianna Hall had 16 points and three blocked shots as the Missy Gators grinded out a 42-34 win over Columbus in a first-round game Monday.

Vicksburg only led Columbus 1-0 at the end of the first quarter, but both teams started to find some offense in the second. VHS extended its lead to 16-13 at halftime, led by 10 at the end of the third quarter, and stayed ahead in the fourth.

Cynia Johnson and Kenley Henderson scored four points apiece for Vicksburg.

James was 10-for-12 from the free throw line, and the Missy Gators were 20-for-28 as a team.

The victory sent Vicksburg (9-18) into a semifinal-round game with top-seeded Neshoba Central (26-1) Wednesday at 6 p.m. More importantly, it guaranteed Vicksburg a spot in the Class 6A tournament that begins next week.

The top four teams from the region tournament advance to the state tournament. The Region 2-6A tournament is being played at Callaway High School in Jackson.

The consolation and championship games will be played Friday beginning at 4 p.m.