New voter registration deadline set for primary election Published 9:01 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Any Mississippian who has yet to register to vote must register by Monday, Feb. 12, in order to vote in the 2024 Primary Election, state officials said in a Tuesday release.

Races on the March 12, ballot include offices of President, U.S. Senate, and U.S. Representative.

To register, applicants may:

register in-person at their county circuit clerk’s office by February 12

mail-in new voter registration application with a postmark of February 12

Circuit clerk offices will be open on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 8 a.m. until noon for in-person registration. Individual circuit clerk information may be found on My Election Day by entering a physical address.

Voters who have not yet reached the age of 18 at the time of the March Primary Election may vote in the Primary Election so long as he/she will reach the age of 18 on before the date of the 2024 General Election.

To verify voter registration status or update voter registration information, Mississippians may utilize YallVote.ms.

For questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov,or visit YallVote.ms.