Ulysses Samuel Johnson

Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Staff Reports

Ulysses Samuel Johnson

Funeral services for Ulysses Samuel Johnson are to be held Thursday, Feb. 8, in the Kings Empowerment Center at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Beverly Baskin officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Ulysses Samuel Johnson, a Vicksburg resident, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, in his home surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. He was 85.

Johnson worked as a foreman for Magnolia Mobile Homes and attended Travis Chapel A. M. E. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses Johnson Sr and Roberta Poe; sisters, Hettie Mae Dunn, Ora Johnson, and Ada Johnson; his first wife, Pearline Johnson; his second wife, Carolyn Johnson; and daughter, Laverne Williams.

He is survived by his son, Michael Fisher of Texas; daughter, Becky Norman of Florida; six grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

