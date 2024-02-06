Who’s Hot: Shane Lewis Published 11:59 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Troy baseball player Shane Lewis, a Warren Central alum, was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-America Team. Lewis hit a school-record 27 home runs last season.

Lewis also finished second on Troy’s single-season list with 77 RBIs, and eighth with 153 total bases. He had a .286 batting average and a .436 on-base percentage. Lewis ranked fourth nationally with his 27 home runs and 13th in RBIs.

Lewis was the Sun Belt Player and Newcomer of the Year in 2023. He also was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, in addition to earning ABCA/Rawling All-America honors and first team all-region distinction.

