Defending champ Saltillo eliminates Missy Gators from Class 6A soccer playoffs Published 12:02 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Saltillo completed a playoff hat trick against Vicksburg.

The Tigers scored five goals in the first half, and began their quest for a second consecutive girls’ soccer state championship by beating Vicksburg 5-0 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs on Tuesday.

Saltillo (21-1) eliminated Vicksburg in the first round for the third season in a row. It won the Class 5A championship in 2023 before being reclassified to 6A this year.

Email newsletter signup

Saltillo will play Ridgeland in the second round on Saturday.

Vicksburg (5-11) finished an up and down season by losing its last four games and being shut out in three of them. It only has three seniors on the roster, however, which was an encouraging sign for first-year coach Maurice Gilliam.

“I just would like to thank the girls for all their hard work,” Gilliam said. “We have grown so much this last year. I’m very proud of them and looking forward to next season.”