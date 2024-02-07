Gators advance to Region 2-6A championship game; Missy Gators fall to Neshoba Central Published 10:29 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

For years, the road to the Coliseum went through Callaway for the Vicksburg High boys’ basketball team.

It did again this year, and the Gators blasted right through their former roadblock.

Tyler Henderson scored 18 points, Davian Williams added 17, and Vicksburg beat Callaway 68-57 on Wednesday in the semifinals of the MHSAA Region 2-6A tournament.

Email newsletter signup

Kameryn Bailey also scored 12 points and Jaylin Jackson eight for the Gators (21-5), who advanced to Friday night’s championship game against either Ridgeland or Columbus. Those teams play in the other semifinal on Thursday.

Callaway (15-15) will play the Ridgeland-Columbus loser at 5:30 p.m. The championship game is at 8:30.

The region tournament is being played at Callaway High School in Jackson.

Vicksburg won the regular-season region championship, but has not won a tournament title since 2013 — often because Callaway was in its way. The Chargers won 18 of 19 meetings between 2014 and 2021, with eight of those victories coming in the postseason.

Vicksburg has now won five games in a row against Callaway, including all three this season. All five wins in the Gators’ streak have been by double digits.

Girls

Neshoba Central 76, Vicksburg 37

Neshoba Central (27-1) continued its march toward another girls basketball state title by befuddling Vicksburg again in the MHSAA Region 2-6A girls’ tournament.

Erica Lyons scored 17 points for Neshoba, Kyli Truss had 12 and Kailyn Willis 10.

The Rockets jumped out to a 25-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and were never threatened as they defeated Vicksburg for the 10th time in 11 meetings since 2016. Three of those wins came in the Class 5A state tournament in 2018, 2021 and 2022. Neshoba won the 5A title in 2017 and 2022.

Kierra James led Vicksburg (9-19) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Rodrianna Hall and Terri Boyd scored eight points each.

The Missy Gators will now play the loser of Thursday’s other semifinal between Ridgeland and Callaway in the Region 2-6A consolation game Friday at 4 p.m.

Neshoba Central will play the Ridgeland-Callaway winner for the region title Friday at 7 p.m.

MHSAA Region 2-6A Tournament

At Callaway High School, Jackson

Girls

Monday, Feb. 5

Vicksburg 42, Columbus 34

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Ridgeland 68, Warren Central 9

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Neshoba Central 76, Vicksburg 37

Thursday, Feb. 8

6 p.m. – Callaway vs. Ridgeland

Friday, Feb. 9

4 p.m. – Vicksburg vs. Callaway-Ridgeland loser, consolation game

7 p.m. – Neshoba Central vs. Callaway-Ridgeland winner, championship game

———

Boys

Monday, Feb. 5

Callaway 89, Neshoba Central 78

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Columbus 80, Warren Central 52

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Vicksburg 68, Callaway 57

Thursday, Feb. 8

7:30 p.m. – Ridgeland vs. Columbus

Friday, Feb. 9

5:30 p.m. – Callaway vs. Ridgeland-Columbus loser, consolation game

8:30 p.m. – Vicksburg vs. Ridgeland-Columbus winner, championship game