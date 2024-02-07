Old Post Files: Feb. 7, 1924-2014 Published 7:11 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1924

C.F. Berger of Tallulah was ill at the infirmary. • Meredith Schaff became the first licensed radio operator in Vicksburg. • Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Kelly motored to Texas. • Mack McGuffee died.

90 Years Ago: 1934

Wilson Carroll opened an insurance office. • Mayor J.C. Hamilton left by plane for Washington D.C. to work for the retention of the Mississippi River Commission. • Evelyn Jabour and Fred Abraham were married.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1944

Services were held for Mrs. Mollie Walker. • A memorial service was held honoring the late Professor John P. Carr of Carr Central High School. • Walter S. Baggett died at his home after an extended illness.

70 Years Ago: 1954

Services were held for Daniel Williams. • Carr Central’s basketball team defeated Clarksdale 49-43 in Clarksdale. • Services were held for Sister M. Anatasia RSM.

60 Years Ago: 1964

Lowry Griffin died. • Contracts were awarded for the construction of a new Veterans of Foreign Wars home on the site of the present home on Washington Street. • Mr. and Mrs. Lee Pennebaker were now making their home in Yazoo City.

50 Years Ago: 1974

Lance Haney of Cub Pack 105 was the overall champion in the racing event at the annual Pinewood Derby Race. • Karen Mitchell was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Arkansas. • The new Ole Miss coach, Ken Cooper, was honored with a reception here by the Warren County Ole Miss Alumni Chapter.

40 Years Ago: 1984

United Way pledges topped $402,000, setting a record. • Jo Evans and David Reed received the Eagle Badge as members of the Boy Scout Troop 7.

30 Years Ago: 1994

The Vicksburg District sent a quarter boat up the Mississippi River at the request of Mississippi Power and Light to house 300 utility workers while power was being restored following the ice storm.

20 Years Ago: 2004

A quote from Jefferson Davis was considered for one of the Riverfront murals. • Vicksburg Theatre Guild presented The Sound of Music.

10 Years Ago: 2014

Hobby Lobby opened in the Vicksburg Mall. • Dr. Fred Lorenz joined the River Region Medical Center. • ATCO got a $33,000 tax break.