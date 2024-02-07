Vicksburg woman facing murder, arson charges in deadly Speed Street fire Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

A Vicksburg woman is facing arson and murder charges in connection with a house fire Friday that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

Carolyn Mansfield, 50, was arrested by State Fire Marshal’s Office Deputy Supervisor Kevin Butler Tuesday and subsequently charged with arson and murder after allegedly starting the fire that killed Ernest Gleese Friday night in a home located at 508 1/2 Speed Street. Vicksburg Police Department and Vicksburg Fire Department assisted in the arrest and investigation.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps was on the scene during Friday’s fire and said the call came in at approximately 10:35 p.m. and reported a fully involved home.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze on the backside of the house before uncovering Gleese’s body.

Mansfield appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Mansfield received a $1,750,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible motive behind the arson.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.