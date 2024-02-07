Vicksburg woman facing murder, arson charges in deadly Speed Street fire

Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Blake Bell

A Vicksburg woman is facing arson and murder charges in connection with a house fire Friday that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

Carolyn Mansfield, 50, was arrested by State Fire Marshal’s Office Deputy Supervisor Kevin Butler Tuesday and subsequently charged with arson and murder after allegedly starting the fire that killed Ernest Gleese Friday night in a home located at 508 1/2 Speed Street. Vicksburg Police Department and Vicksburg Fire Department assisted in the arrest and investigation. 

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps was on the scene during Friday’s fire and said the call came in at approximately 10:35 p.m. and reported a fully involved home.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze on the backside of the house before uncovering Gleese’s body.  

Mansfield  appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Mansfield received a $1,750,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible motive behind the arson. 

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available. 

More News

UPDATE: Accomplice wanted in Speed Street fire death

Old Post Files: Feb. 7, 1924-2014

USACE: Lake levels drop below 210 feet at Arkabutla Dam

Black History Month: West African drumming coming to Catfish Row Museum

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be voting in the March 12 primary election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar