Weather moves up soccer playoff games, baseball and softball jamborees

Published 8:47 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

Warren Central's Blake Hern (21) plays the ball in the second half of Tuesday's MHSAA Class 6A boys' soccer playoff game vs. Lake Cormorant. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central’s soccer teams will resume their quest for a state championship sooner than expected.

Because of rain and thunderstorms that are in the forecast for Saturday, the second-round MHSAA Class 6A playoff doubleheader vs. Neshoba Central has been moved to Friday night.

Warren Central and Neshoba Central will play the girls’ game at 5 p.m. and the boys immediately afterward at 7. Both games are at Warren Central’s Viking Stadium.

Preseason baseball and softball jamborees scheduled for Saturday have also been moved to Thursday afternoon.

Warren Central’s baseball team will host Clinton in three four-inning games. The junior varsity will play at 3:15 p.m., and the varsity teams will play two games starting at 5:30.

Vicksburg High and Warren Central’s softball teams will join Riverside for a three-team jamboree at VHS’ Softball Swamp field.

Riverside will play Vicksburg at 4 p.m., and Warren Central at 5:30. Vicksburg and Warren Central will then conclude things with an abbreviated preseason game at 6:30 p.m.

