Containerboard Mill selected for study worth up to $88 million in grant funds Published 10:59 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected International Paper’s Vicksburg Containerboard Mill for a feasibility study that could result in up to $88 mil- lion in grant funding for a carbon capture pilot.

The mill on Mississippi 3 north of Vicksburg manufactures paper used in making boxes used in shipping.

The carbon capture pilot at Containerboard Mill will be a collaboration between RTI International, International Paper (IP), SLB, and Amazon to build a carbon capture system at IP’s mill in Vicksburg.

Oren Ruth, mill manager at Vicksburg Mill, said the company is optimistic about the possibilities the program could bring to the area.

“We are excited to explore a first-of-its- kind carbon capture system at our mill,” Ruth said. “We believe this project has the

potential to deliver significant benefits to the local community, our employees and the environment.”

Ruth said the mill works closely with local entities to ensure programs are beneficial to the area.

“The Vicksburg Mill has been an integral partner with Vicksburg and Warren County since 1967, and this project is another step

in strengthening our partnership. As we begin the feasibility study process of this grant application, we are creating a community advisory council of civic leaders and charitable organizations who will provide invaluable counsel to our mill.”

The project is expected to create around 90 construction jobs.