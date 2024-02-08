Containerboard Mill selected for study worth up to $88 million in grant funds

Published 10:59 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Staff Reports

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected International Paper’s Vicksburg Containerboard Mill for a feasibility study that could result in up to $88 mil- lion in grant funding for a carbon capture pilot.

The mill on Mississippi 3 north of Vicksburg manufactures paper used in making boxes used in shipping.

The carbon capture pilot at Containerboard Mill will be a collaboration between RTI International, International Paper (IP), SLB, and Amazon to build a carbon capture system at IP’s mill in Vicksburg.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Oren Ruth, mill manager at Vicksburg Mill, said the company is optimistic about the possibilities the program could bring to the area.

“We are excited to explore a first-of-its- kind carbon capture system at our mill,” Ruth said. “We believe this project has the
potential to deliver significant benefits to the local community, our employees and the environment.”

Ruth said the mill works closely with local entities to ensure programs are beneficial to the area.

“The Vicksburg Mill has been an integral partner with Vicksburg and Warren County since 1967, and this project is another step
in strengthening our partnership. As we begin the feasibility study process of this grant application, we are creating a community advisory council of civic leaders and charitable organizations who will provide invaluable counsel to our mill.”

The project is expected to create around 90 construction jobs.

More News

THE JOURNEY BEGINS: Miss Mississippi, Miss Mississippi Teen contestants prepare for competition

Barge strikes Highway 80 Bridge, shuts down river

FEMA awards Sharkey County more than $1.9 million for storm recovery

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Amber Ellen Temple believes in approaching each student on their level

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be voting in the March 12 primary election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar