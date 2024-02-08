FEMA awards Sharkey County more than $1.9 million for storm recovery

Published 9:56 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Staff Reports

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $1,934,879 to reimburse Sharkey County for emergency protective measures following the March 24-25 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that devastated the area in 2023.

The severe storms created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public, requiring emergency response and protective measures. These services included but were not limited to: temporary services; restrooms; showers; laundry; generators; wastewater disposal.

All work and costs fell between March 28, and April 22, 2023. FEMA authorized a 100-percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures for a continuous 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days of the March 24-25 tornadoes.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the eligible cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and facility restoration.

For the latest information on recovery from the March tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

More News

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Amber Ellen Temple believes in approaching each student on their level

Reeves declares Feb. 11-17 Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Ribbon cut on new Youth Development Center

UPDATE: Accomplice wanted in Speed Street fire death

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be voting in the March 12 primary election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar