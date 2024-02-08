Lisa Regina Kemp Published 1:41 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Funeral services for Lisa Regina Kemp are to be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at Cool Springs M B Church starting at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Byron Maxwell officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Kemp passed away Monday, Jan. 29, in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a sudden illness. She was 47.

She worked as a teacher’s assistant and was a poll manager. She was also a member of Cool Springs M. B. Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories her Goddaughter, Jamella Ross of Vicksburg; father, James Kemp Sr; and mother, Eleese Williams Kemp of Vicksburg; brother, Jamie Kemp of Clinton; and sisters, Janice Harrison and Vera Kemp of Vicksburg; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other relatives.