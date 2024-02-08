Loriene Petties Lyons

Published 4:28 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Staff Reports

Loriene Petties Lyons passed away Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Merit Health River Region. She was 65.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Earl Cosey Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

