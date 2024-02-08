Reeves declares Feb. 11-17 Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week Published 6:39 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has declared Feb. 11-17, Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

Last year, Mississippi saw 61 confirmed tornadoes, including one EF-4 and two EF-3, touch down during the March 24 weather system.

That storm system moved across the state, claiming the lives of 22 Mississippians.

“We have seen just how important it is to prepare for severe weather and how having a plan before a disaster can be lifesaving,” Reeves said. “I encourage all Mississippians to review their severe weather preparedness plan, especially as we approach Spring.”

Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said preparation can be the difference between life an death during severe weather.

“So many lives were lost last year due to severe weather. All families should have a plan of action when severe weather warnings are issued. It’s important for everyone to have multiple ways to receive alerts and have a pre-identified safe place to go,” MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said. “I encourage all Mississippians to use this week to prepare for the upcoming spring severe weather season.”

Topics for Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week:

Sunday Make a Plan Monday Severe Thunderstorms Tuesday Flash Flooding Wednesday Tornadoes (Statewide Tornado Drill at 9:15 am) Thursday Lightning Friday Alerts and Warnings Saturday Mobile Home Safety

MEMA is partnering with the National Weather Service to highlight different types of severe weather and ways to prepare for the upcoming spring severe weather season.

MEMA urges all Mississippians to have a disaster supply kit stocked with food and water year-round.

Knowing a safe place to seek shelter when severe weather is in the area is also essential, they said.

Each day of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week, MEMA will use informational graphics, videos, and other content on these topics.

Keep up with Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week by visiting MEMA’s Facebook and Twitter pages and MEMA’s YouTube page.

Local National Weather Service offices will also share additional severe weather information. Four National Weather Service offices cover Mississippi: Jackson, Memphis, New Orleans, and Mobile.

MEMA’s Disaster Guide also has additional severe weather preparedness tips: click here.