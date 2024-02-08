St. Al’s turnaround season ends in MAIS Class 5A South State tournament

Published 9:09 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius basketball player Carson Gleese scored 14 points in a 63-43 loss to Oak Forest Academy in the MAIS Class 5A South State boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.

St. Aloysius had a tough assignment it couldn’t complete in the MAIS Class 5A South State boys basketball tournament.

Top-seeded Oak Forest Academy — also the tournament host — finished the Flashes’ season with a 63-43 victory in a first-round game Wednesday.

Oak Forest (22-7) advanced to play Adams County Christian School in the semifinals on Friday.

Anthony McCloud led St. Al with 15 points and six rebounds, Carson Gleese scored 14 points and Carson Henderson had six.

St. Al finished with a 15-12 record, after winning only three games last season.

“Thank you to my seniors Korey Sims, Walker Lambiotte and Ryan Sykes. I hope when they look back on their time at St. Al they will know they were the class that turned around our basketball program,” St. Al coach Walter Hallberg said. “We have a great group of players coming back and the sky’s the limit for us. I’m excited about the future of St. Al basketball.”

