Hall’s game-winning 3-pointer lifts Missy Gators over Ridgeland

Published 7:37 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High basketball player Rodrianna Hall hit a game-winning 3-pointer to beat Ridgeland 34-33 in the third-place game of the MHSAA Region 2-6A girls basketball tournament on Friday.

A close game came deserved a dramatic finish, and Rodrianna Hall was happy to provide it.

Hall drained a 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds remaining, then came up with a game-clinching steal to give Vicksburg High a 34-33 victory over Ridgeland in the consolation game of the MHSAA Region 2-6A girls basketball tournament on Friday.

Ridgeland missed two free throws with under a minute to play to set up Hall’s game-winner, in a contest in which neither team held a double-digit lead.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Hall finished with six points and two steals for the Missy Gators (10-19). Cynia Johnson had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Kierra James contrinuted eight points and 10 rebounds.

Vicksburg won two of its three games in the region tournament — it fell into the consolation game after losing to top-seeded Neshoba Central on Wednesday ­— and advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A state tournament.

The Missy Gators will go on the road for the first round and play the No. 2 seed from Region 1-6A — either South Panola or Olive Branch.

More Sports

Ole Miss announces plans to renovate, expand baseball stadium

Who’s Hot: Eric Lingle

Former Ole Miss, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Southern Miss coach Ladner recovering from “heart-related emergency”

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be voting in the March 12 primary election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar