Hall’s game-winning 3-pointer lifts Missy Gators over Ridgeland Published 7:37 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

A close game came deserved a dramatic finish, and Rodrianna Hall was happy to provide it.

Hall drained a 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds remaining, then came up with a game-clinching steal to give Vicksburg High a 34-33 victory over Ridgeland in the consolation game of the MHSAA Region 2-6A girls basketball tournament on Friday.

Ridgeland missed two free throws with under a minute to play to set up Hall’s game-winner, in a contest in which neither team held a double-digit lead.

Email newsletter signup

Hall finished with six points and two steals for the Missy Gators (10-19). Cynia Johnson had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Kierra James contrinuted eight points and 10 rebounds.

Vicksburg won two of its three games in the region tournament — it fell into the consolation game after losing to top-seeded Neshoba Central on Wednesday ­— and advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A state tournament.

The Missy Gators will go on the road for the first round and play the No. 2 seed from Region 1-6A — either South Panola or Olive Branch.