Lady Eagles soar into South State tournament final

Published 11:25 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Staff Reports

The Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles continued their march through the postseason unabated.

Jae’la Smith totaled 30 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead PCA to a 44-35 victory over Newton Academy in the semifinals of the MAIS Class 3A South State tournament on Friday.

The Lady Eagles held Newton to a total of nine points in the second and third quarters to open a 37-19 lead entering the fourth and cruised home to the win.

Sophie Masterson added eight points for Porter’s Chapel, while Lauren Madison finished with four points and nine rebounds.

PCA (20-0) remained undefeated and advanced to the championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. against Laurel Christian. PCA is hosting the tournament.

Saturday’s consolation and championship games will begin at 1 p.m., with the girls’ third-place game. The boys’ consolation game is at 4 p.m. and the championship game at 5:15.

