Lady Eagles soar into South State tournament final Published 11:25 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles continued their march through the postseason unabated.

Jae’la Smith totaled 30 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead PCA to a 44-35 victory over Newton Academy in the semifinals of the MAIS Class 3A South State tournament on Friday.

The Lady Eagles held Newton to a total of nine points in the second and third quarters to open a 37-19 lead entering the fourth and cruised home to the win.

Sophie Masterson added eight points for Porter’s Chapel, while Lauren Madison finished with four points and nine rebounds.

PCA (20-0) remained undefeated and advanced to the championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. against Laurel Christian. PCA is hosting the tournament.

Saturday’s consolation and championship games will begin at 1 p.m., with the girls’ third-place game. The boys’ consolation game is at 4 p.m. and the championship game at 5:15.