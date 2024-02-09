Mardi Gras Parade Rescheduled to Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Published 6:05 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Staff Reports

(Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

The annual Mardi Gras parade originally scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m., and then canceled for inclement weather, has now been postponed to Monday, officials with The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program said Friday evening. 

“Due to the disappointment of our recent parade cancelation, we have rallied our forces together to successfully reschedule our Mardi Gras Parade for Monday, February 12th at 5:30 p.m.,” they announced on Facebook. “Please note, that due to the parade being rescheduled, there are many float participants who are unable to attend our rescheduled date/time, so this year’s parade will be a bit smaller. To our participants who are unable to attend, we will forward your application to the 2025 Mardi Gras Parade.”

The line up will begin Monday at 3:30 p.m. on Belmont Street. For any questions, readers can call the Main Street Program at 601-634-4527.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Mardi Gras parade canceled over weather; Laces for Love 5 & 10K Run and Gumbo Cookoff still a go

Containerboard Mill selected for study worth up to $88 million in grant funds

THE JOURNEY BEGINS: Miss Mississippi, Miss Mississippi Teen contestants prepare for competition

Barge strikes Highway 80 Bridge, shuts down river

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be voting in the March 12 primary election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar