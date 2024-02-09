Mardi Gras Parade Rescheduled to Monday at 5:30 p.m. Published 6:05 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The annual Mardi Gras parade originally scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m., and then canceled for inclement weather, has now been postponed to Monday, officials with The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program said Friday evening.

“Due to the disappointment of our recent parade cancelation, we have rallied our forces together to successfully reschedule our Mardi Gras Parade for Monday, February 12th at 5:30 p.m.,” they announced on Facebook. “Please note, that due to the parade being rescheduled, there are many float participants who are unable to attend our rescheduled date/time, so this year’s parade will be a bit smaller. To our participants who are unable to attend, we will forward your application to the 2025 Mardi Gras Parade.”

The line up will begin Monday at 3:30 p.m. on Belmont Street. For any questions, readers can call the Main Street Program at 601-634-4527.

Email newsletter signup