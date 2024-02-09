Martha E. Shelly McNamara Published 3:54 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Martha E. “Shelly” McNamara, 80, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 5, at the Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born in Vicksburg, Shelly moved to Beaver County, Pa. in 1961 and married shortly after. Shelly was the loving daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Mary Ruth (DeRossette) McNamara. She was a sister to her late sibling, Patricia (Patsy) LeBlanc.

Shelly’s legacy continues through her devoted children, Lynn (George) Denzinger, Darla (Joe) Gavalya, and Tim(Jeanette) Farley.

Her spirit will live on in the hearts of her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She leaves her seven siblings: Mike (Sandy) McNamara, Maggie (Bud) Husted, Alice Hebler, Pat McNamara, Art (Kathy) McNamara, Maureen (Steve) Nichols, and Laura (Mike) Guillot.

She also shared a special bond with her dear friends, Cott and Linda Kloes.

Beyond her work and family, Shelly had an enduring fascination with trains.

Her love for animals was evident to all who knew her, as she welcomed many pets into her home over the years, each becoming a cherished member of the family.

Shelly also found solace and excitement in the pages of books.

In accordance with her wishes, all services will be private.