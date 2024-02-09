Ridgeland stops Gators’ charge in Region 2-6A championship game

Published 11:37 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Staff Reports

Ridgeland continued to be Vicksburg High’s Kryptonite.

The Titans used a big third quarter to pull ahead of Vicksburg and then stayed there to beat the Gators 57-48 in the MHSAA Region 2-6A boys basketball tournament championship game on Friday.

Ridgeland (21-9) beat Vicksburg (21-6) in all three meetings this season, making it responsible for half of the Gators’ losses — and all three of its losses since mid-December.

Despite the loss, Vicksburg still has advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A state tournament that begins next week and will host a first-round game.

The Gators will host Lake Cormorant on Feb. 17.

