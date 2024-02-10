Annual Drawdown on the River Announced Published 9:00 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

Vicksburg Catholic School recently announced the 41st Annual Drawdown on the River will return to Levee Street Warehouse on February 18 at 6 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to win $20,000 and participate in the silent auction. Electronic bidding will be available so guests can enjoy food, drinks and fellowship while bidding from their table. Over 100 items will be included in the silent auction including trips, one of a kind artwork, beautiful jewelry, electronics, tools, unique gift baskets and more.

Food will be catered by Gary Thomas and will feature many of his classic menu items. VCS said the event is a sell out every year and encouraged residents to purchase tickets now. Support for the Drawdown event directly benefits VCS students and the school itself.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

