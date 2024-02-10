Annual Drawdown on the River Announced

Published 9:00 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg Catholic School recently announced the 41st Annual Drawdown on the River will return to Levee Street Warehouse on February 18 at 6 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to win $20,000 and participate in the silent auction. Electronic bidding will be available so guests can enjoy food, drinks and fellowship while bidding from their table. Over 100 items will be included in the silent auction including trips, one of a kind artwork, beautiful jewelry, electronics, tools, unique gift baskets and more. 

Food will be catered by Gary Thomas and will feature many of his classic menu items. VCS said the event is a sell out every year and encouraged residents to purchase tickets now. Support for the Drawdown event directly benefits VCS students and the school itself.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Bridge to be checked for safety following barge collision

Mardi Gras Parade Rescheduled to Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras parade canceled over weather; Laces for Love 5K & 10K Run and Gumbo Cookoff still a go

Containerboard Mill selected for study worth up to $88 million in grant funds

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be voting in the March 12 primary election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar