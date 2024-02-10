Gumbo cook-off prep underway

Published 3:12 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

By Staff Reports

Tonight's 12th Annual Carnaval De Mardi Gras & Gumbo Cook-off will be held tonight at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center (Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post).

Teams are preparing to kick off tonight’s 12th Annual Carnaval De Mardi Gras & Gumbo Cook-off.

The event will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, located at 1302 Adams Street in Vicksburg.

In addition to the gumbo cook-off, live music will be provided by Keys Vs Strings and activities will be available for kids.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children, with all proceeds going to benefit the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation.

