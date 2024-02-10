Gumbo Cook-off winners named Published 8:49 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

1 of 9

There was a literal packed house at the 12th Annual Carnaval De Mardi Gras & Gumbo Cook-off Saturday night, where the festivities had to be moved indoors due to the threat of rain.

Despite the close quarters, a crowd stayed until long after the final song from Keys Vs. Strings, the Brookhaven-base band that kept the party hopping while those in attendance tasted gumbo from teams from across Vicksburg and Warren County.

This year’s winners were as follows:

Email newsletter signup

Non-seafood gumbo division: 4 Dumbeauxs Gumbeaux, first place; Triple J’s Gumbo Chefs, second place; Golding Barge Line, third place.

Seafood gumbo division: Rusty’s, first place; The Roux Krewe, second place; Palmer’s, third place.

Other awards included: People’s Choice, Krewe de Gumbo Angels of Riverwalk Casino; Best Decorated, The Roux Krewe; Most Spirited, Redneck Laroux Krewe.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, with all proceeds going to benefit the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation.