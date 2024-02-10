Old Post Files: Feb. 10, 1924-2014
Published 2:06 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1924
Neil Callahan was named president of the Vicksburg Gas Company. • Kay Kenney was seriously ill. • Victor Montgomery died in Edwards.
Email newsletter signup
90 Years Ago: 1934
Over 500 Masons arrived for the 116th annual communication of the Grand Lodge of Mississippi. • Mrs. Georgia Tracey died. • Lorraine Rodenbaugh underwent surgery at the Vicksburg Hospital.
80 Years Ago: 1944
Staff Sgt. Victor McMullen was killed in the southwest Pacific. • Virginia Ann Sanders, a student at Bowmar Avenue School, was ill with the flu. • A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Barbay,
70 Years Ago: 1954
Mr. and Mrs. William C. Field of Anguilla announced the birth of a daughter, Rebecca. • Services were held for Katie Vaughn. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert DeRossette announced the birth of their daughter, Deborah.
60 Years Ago: 1964
Mrs. A.L. Bass celebrated her 90th birthday. • S.C. Lengsfield died. • Mr. and Mrs. Frank Herrmann Jr. announced the birth of a son, Frederick.
50 Years Ago: 1974
Marian Pickett and Susan Hoxie were National Merit Finalists for Warren County. • Mrs. Terri E. Folino received an award for high-quality performance for the Vicksburg District, Corps of Engineers. • Marie Harr, Susan Anderson-Smith, Patti Forsythe and Gary Gold, Vicksburg High School Band Students, were named to the Mississippi Honor Band. • James L. Stephenson died at Mercy Hospital.
40 Years Ago: 1984
Vicksburg is named a Main Street Town with Nancy Bell as temporary manager. • A Valentine’s Concert was planned for area senior citizens. • Savings Bonds Awards were presented to Abby Barns, first place and Rickey Brooks, second place, winners in the American Legion Tyner Ford Post No. 213 oratorical contest.
30 Years Ago: 1994
Warren Central captured the Division 5-5A basketball title. • A sales agreement between Marathon and Rowan Companies was reached and Marathon-LeTourneau might reopen.
20 Years Ago: 2004
Two wrecks kill three people including Warren Central Freshman, 14-year-old Jeradie Elaine Skinner. • Mike Cappaert and Russell E. “Rusty” Hawkins were appointed to the Port Commission.
10 Years Ago: 2014
Sheila Bell set her sights on The Voice. • Vicksburg Warren School District was monitoring a winter storm.• State Bound St. Aloysius Quiz Bowl team was filled with athletes.