Photo Gallery: Laces For Love Run
Published 11:53 am Saturday, February 10, 2024
Leighton and Shelby Purvis head for the finish line of the Laces For Love 1-mile children's fun run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A group of runners hangs out under an overhang to stay out of the rain before the start of the inaugural Laces For Love Run Saturday on Washington Street in Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Race walkers brave the rain as they begin the inaugural Laces For Love Run 5K Saturday on Washington Street in Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg pose for a photo during the Laces For Love Run Saturday morning. The event was a fundraiser for the JAV's many community service projects. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Miles Henderson scoops jambalaya into a bowl during the Laces For Love Run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. The jambalaya was served to runners and walkers who participated in the event, which was a fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A group of race walkers hang out under an overhang to stay out of the rain before the start of the inaugural Laces For Love Run Saturday on Washington Street in Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners leave the starting line for the inaugural Laces For Love Run 5K run Saturday on Washington Street in Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners leave the starting line for the inaugural Laces For Love Run 10K Saturday on Washington Street in Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Race walkers leave the starting line for the inaugural Laces For Love Run 5K Saturday on Washington Street in Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Mark Lipking heads toward the finish line of the Laces For Love 5K run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Walker Lambiotte, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, won the Laces For Love 5K run overall championship on Saturday. Lambiotted finished with a time of 25 minutes, 22 seconds. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Melissa Keen heads toward the finish line of the Laces For Love 5K run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Chris McRaney heads toward the finish line of the Laces For Love 5K run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jenny Jabour and Maggie McKnight sort the medals for winners of the Laces For Love Run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. The event was a fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg's community service projects. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lindsey Elliott and Andrea Mathis head toward the finish line of the Laces For Love 5K run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jimmy Taylor heads toward the finish line of the Laces For Love 5K race walk Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A pair of runners sprint toward the finish line of the Laces For Love 1-mile children's fun run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Matthew Parson heads toward the finish line of the Laces For Love 5K run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners leave the starting line for the inaugural Laces For Love Run children's 1-mile fun run Saturday on Washington Street in Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Roland Rhodes shows off his award for winning the Laces For Love 10K run overall championship. Rhodes finished with a time of 38 minutes, 28 seconds. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Laces For Love Run race chairman Johnna Riddick, left, presents the women's overall 10K award to Lessye Caruth. Caruth finished with a time of 50:28. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Ron Roma and race chairman Johnna Riddick pose for a photo during the awards ceremony of the Laces For Love Run Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. Roma won the 5K race walk overall championship with a time of 34:33. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Terrie Foster shows off her award for winning the Laces For Love 5K race walk overall championship. Foster finished with a time of 37 minutes, 12 seconds. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
The inaugural Laces For Love Run brought a determined crowd to downtown Vicksburg on Saturday morning.
Approximately 75 runners and walkers endured a morning downpour to compete in the event’s 10K and 5K runs, and 5K race walk that began on Washington Street and flowed through the surrounding area.
Afterward, participants were treated to bowls of jambalaya and slices of king cake as refreshments, in keeping with the run’s Mardi Gras theme.
A shoe drive was also held to help provide footwear to needy Vicksburg families.
Laces For Love is a fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg. The organization sponsors a number of community service projects throughout the year in and around Warren County.
“Very happy with the turnout. We actually had a lot of people come and sign up this morning, which was surprising because it was flooding. We’re very thankful for everyone who weathered the weather,” race chairman Johnna Riddick said.
