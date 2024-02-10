Photo Gallery: Laces For Love Run

Published 11:53 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

The inaugural Laces For Love Run brought a determined crowd to downtown Vicksburg on Saturday morning.

Approximately 75 runners and walkers endured a morning downpour to compete in the event’s 10K and 5K runs, and 5K race walk that began on Washington Street and flowed through the surrounding area.

Afterward, participants were treated to bowls of jambalaya and slices of king cake as refreshments, in keeping with the run’s Mardi Gras theme.

A shoe drive was also held to help provide footwear to needy Vicksburg families.

Laces For Love is a fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg. The organization sponsors a number of community service projects throughout the year in and around Warren County.

“Very happy with the turnout. We actually had a lot of people come and sign up this morning, which was surprising because it was flooding. We’re very thankful for everyone who weathered the weather,” race chairman Johnna Riddick said.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

