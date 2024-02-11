Kiwanis Club of Vicksburg keeps tummies happy with chili fundraiser Published 10:07 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Friday morning, members of the Kiwanis Club of Vicksburg were only midway through this year’s chili fundraiser, but had already sold around 1,700 tickets and were passing out chili as quickly as volunteers could stir it.

Kiwanis Club member Tom Osburn said the annual event raises money for the club’s community projects throughout the year and also helps fund scholarships given out annually to students in one of the four Key Clubs it sponsors. Currently, Osburn said, Key Clubs for high school students are active at Vicksburg High School, River City Early College, Porter’s Chapel Academy, and Vicksburg Catholic School.

“Typically, we give out a minimum of $5,000 (in scholarships),” Osburn said. “But lately we haven’t given any less than $7,500.”

Email newsletter signup

The club operated its drive-through and pick-up service at Vicksburg’s YMCA Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 until 6 p.m.