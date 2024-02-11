Something good is happening in Vicksburg Published 12:16 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Last year, Vicksburg hosted its first ever Bill Dance Mississippi River Monsters Mega Bucs Pro Series Catfish Tournament. The event brought hundreds to the River City and, because of its success, organizers are bringing it back this year.

On Thursday, I had the opportunity to meet George Young, who is the founder and director of the tournament. He and Alex

Nagy, who is the special projects manager of SeaArk Boats, were both in town meeting up with locals about the tournament that

is scheduled for sometime in July or August, Young said.

I had done a phone interview with Young last year, so it was nice to put a face with a voice.

Both men were very complimentary of Vicksburg and went on and on about how our convention center had been a great location for the anglers when it was time to weigh their catch. Please, whoever was behind the design of our convention center, pat yourself on the back, job well done. Because, unlike other venues, the Vicksburg Convention Center had the capacity to keep spectators and tournament participants shaded during that phase of the competition.

In addition to attracting anglers for the tournament, the men said they are hoping to get the community excited about the event. And in the coming weeks and months The Post will be giving out more details about it.

With the return of the fishing tournament, I am beginning to see a pattern here in Vicksburg.

Just a few weeks ago, the Beautiful Table Settings event came to town and those who participated raved about Vicksburg and all it had to offer. So much so, BTS will be returning to the River City next year.

Something is happening in Vicksburg and it’s something good.

Many of us already know that Vicksburg is a hidden gem. We are located along the Mighty Mississippi. A major highway corridor runs right through the middle of us, we have a National Military Park and are in the process of adding a second port.

And those are just the biggies. Throw in that we have a blooming downtown, cruise ship dockings that bring in folks from all over the world, interesting museums, three art galleries, two active theatre groups, and a partridge in a pear tree.

OK — maybe not a partridge in a pear tree, but Vicksburg does have a lot to be proud of.

We should also feel thankful — thankful for the leaders who have the vision to help us unearth all that makes Vicksburg special.

Terri Cowart Frazier writes features for The Vicksburg Post. She can be reached at terri.frazier@vicksgurgpost.com.

