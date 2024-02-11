TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Kody Britt leading students to ‘impactful and meaningful life’

Published 10:11 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

By Staff Reports

Britt is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce's Educator of the Year award (submitted photo).

Kody Britt is a machine shop instructor at Hinds Community College (HCC). He has taught at HCC  for six years.

Britt is passionate about his job. He explained, “CTE is the way to an impactful and meaningful life.”

Britt is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year award. The Chamber will select and announce one elementary and one secondary teacher of the year at its Chamber Luncheon in February. The winner of each award will receive $1,000 from Ameristar Casino and the runner-ups will receive $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

When asked how he engages his students, Britt said he gives them a competition.

“Students love competition. Competition is what drives students to complete assignments and excel in their lessons.”

To keep his students grounded in real-world learning, Britt said, “I bring in area industry to teach lessons and relate to the students that real-world learning leads to real-world jobs.”

Britt said student projects are how he improves student achievement.

“In completing their project, I can see what they have learned and what they still need to work on.”

When asked about his most moving educational experience he had this to say: “I see it every day, teaching students has a profound impact on their future success. But when you expose students to experiences beyond their daily learning, it enhances their educational experience and allows students to reach beyond their limitations.”

 

 

 

 

