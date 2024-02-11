Tornado watch issued for Warren County until 7 p.m.

Published 12:49 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a tornado watch at 12:20 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 24 Mississippi counties, including Warren County, as a well as for parts of Louisiana.
The watch includes the following areas:
In Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, and Tensas parishes.
In Mississippi, the watch includes 24 counties: Copiah, Madison, Hinds, Simpson, Rankin, Smith, Leake, and Scott in central Mississippi; Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, and Newton in east central Mississippi; Jefferson Daivs, Lawrence, Lincoln in south central Mississippi; Covington and Jones in southeast Mississippi; Adams, Caliborne, Franklin, and Jefferson in southwest Mississippi; and Warren in west central Mississippi.
This includes the  cities of BASSFIELD, BAY SPRINGS, BRANDON, BROOKHAVEN, BUDE, CANTON, CARTHAGE,COLLINS, CONEHATTA, CRYSTAL SPRINGS, DE KALB, DECATUR, FAYETTE, FERRIDAY, FOREST, HARRISONBURG, HAZLEHURST, HEIDELBERG, JACKSON, JONESVILLE, LAUREL, MADISON, MAGEE, MEADVILLE, MENDENHALL, MERIDIAN, MONTICELLO, MORTON, MOUNT OLIVE, NATCHEZ, NEW HEBRON, NEWELLTON, NEWTON, PEARL, PEARL RIVER, PHILADELPHIA, PORT GIBSON, PRENTISS, QUITMAN, RALEIGH, RICHLAND, RIDGELAND, ROXIE, SCOOBA, SHUBUTA, ST. JOSEPH, STONEWALL, TAYLORSVILLE, UNION, VICKSBURG, VIDALIA, WATERPROOF, WESSON, WEST FERRIDAY, AND WINNSBORO.

