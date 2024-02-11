Warren Central will go on the road for soccer semifinal games

Published 1:13 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

Warren Central soccer players celebrate after they defeated Neshoba Central 3-1 in an MHSAA Class 6A soccer playoff game. The Lady Vikes will play in the North State championship game Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Saltillo. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central’s soccer teams will take their quest for a state championship on the road Tuesday.

Warren Central’s girls team will play at Saltillo at 4 p.m., and the boys will play at Center Hill at 5 p.m., in a pair of MHSAA Class 6A semifinal games.

According to Mississippi High School Activities Association rules, if both teams are equally seeded then the region with the lowest number will host the game. Saltillo and Center Hill were the champions of Region 1-6A, and Warren Central the champions in 2-6A.

The other Class 6A semifinals will feature George County at Long Beach for the girls’ South State championship, and Long Beach at George County for the boys’ title.

The Class 6A championships will be played Saturday, Feb. 17 at Germantown High School in Gluckstadt. The girls’ game is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the boys for 6.

Warren Central’s girls’ team is trying to reach the state championship game for the first time since the MHSAA made girls’ soccer a varsity sport in the mid-1990s. The boys’ team last got to the finals in 1993.

