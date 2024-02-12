Game Plan Published 11:00 am Monday, February 12, 2024

VGSA softball registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 2024 spring season has been extended. There are five divisions for players ages 4-16, and the registration fee is $60 per player.

Teams will form in mid-February, practices begin Feb. 26, and the season on March 18. Registration forms are available at 601 Sports, or on the VGSA’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Alyssa Lick at 601-218-5997; Hannah Smith at 601-218-9783; Gary Jackson at 601-415-0170; or email vicksburggsa@gmail.com.

WC volleyball camps

Warren Central’s volleyball team will host a spring break volleyball camp March 11-12 at its high school gym. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon both days, and the cost is $60 per person. The camp is for children in grades 5-8.

To register or for more information, email coach Matthew Gullett at mgullett@vwsd.org.

WC volleyball tryouts

Warren Central’s volleyball program will hold tryouts for its varsity and junior varsity teams on March 18 in Gym A at the high school, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day.

Tryouts are open to girls in grades 8-11. Players must have a current physical, and completed parental consent and concussion forms. Players must also register in advance by emailing coach Matthew Gullett at mgullett@vwsd.org.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. Several $750 scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors in the Class of 2024 at Porter’s Chapel Academy, St. Aloysius, Vicksburg High and Warren Central.

Applicants must fill out a form that includes extracurricular activities and other information, attach an unofficial transcript, and write a 500-word essay.

The deadline to apply is March 5, 2024.

To get an application form, students can visit their guidance counselor or email Red Carpet Bowl committee members Wayne Roberts at wayner@dimco.net; Johnny Reynolds at johnnylr4545@gmail.com; Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gbtonline.com; or Jay Hodges at Jay@dmi-agent.com.

Miss Mississippi pickleball

The Miss Mississippi Pickleball Tournament will be held April 6 at the Halls Ferry Park pickleball courts. The event is a fundraiser for the Miss Mississippi Corporation.

The entry fee is $55, and the tournament is limited to 50 teams. Online registration is available through pickleballbrackets.com.

There will be brackets in five age and skill divisions from 18-34 to 70-plus. T-shirts will be given to all players who register before March 7, and registration will close on March 27.

Clear Creek junior golf

Clear Creek Golf Course has announced it is starting a new junior golf program at its facility in Bovina.

The program has three age groups. Children ages 4-8 will have lessons on Mondays; ages 9-13 on Tuesdays; and ages 13-18 on Wednesdays. Each lesson runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The fee is $80 per month for the youngest age group, and $100 for the others.

Activities will include developmental drills, skill challenges, team-based games and friendly competitions. Water and range balls will be provided for all ages, and golf clubs will be provided for the 4-8-year-olds’ group.

Lessons will be taught by Clear Creek’s PGA professional Ronny Ross, and pro golfer Joseph Dendy. The program will run during the school year.

For more information or to register, call Joseph Dendy at 601-665-5308 or email him at josephmdendy@gmail.com.

Run Thru History

The 45th annual Run Thru History is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 8 a.m. in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The event features a 10K run, 5K race walk, and 1-mile children’s fun run and is Vicksburg’s biggest running event. The entry fee is $30 for the 10K run and 5K race walk before Feb. 26, and $35 after that date. The 1-miler is free, but limited to children 12 and under.

In addition to the running events, the VNMP will have a number of living history demonstrations during the day. A complimentary bus tour of the park is also available for the first 48 race entrants who sign up at the packet pick-up on March 1.

Registration is available in person at the Vicksburg YMCA, located at 267 YMCA Place, or through raceroster.com.

For more information, visit runthruhistory.org; call the Vicksburg YMCA at 601-638-1071; or email race director Phillip Doiron at phillipd@vicksburgymca.com.

Co-Lin football tryouts

Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s football team will hold open tryouts on Feb. 14 at Stone Stadium on its campus in Wesson. The tryouts begin at 9:30 a.m. and there is a $20 fee.

All players must have a current physical, and bring cleats and tennis shoes. Check-in will be at Pitts Fieldhouse.

For more information, call 601-643-8762.

Carson Kurtz Memorial

The Carson Kurtz Memorial 4Ball golf tournament will be held May 4-5 at Clear Creek Golf Course and Vicksburg Country Club. The entry fee is $400 per two-person team and includes lunch both days and beverages. There will be a Saturday night Calcutta with dinner and music.

The tournament will be at Clear Creek on May 4 and the Country Club on May 5. Proceeds benefit a scholarship fund honoring Warren Central and St. Aloysius soccer player Carson Kurtz, who died in 2019.

For more information or to register, call Chris Whittington at 601-415-7451; Shawn Kurtz at 601-415-9540; or visit the Carson Kurtz Memorial Facebook page.

