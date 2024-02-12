Hunting Showcase: Layton Hasty Published 10:55 am Monday, February 12, 2024

Layton Hasty, 9, harvested this 9-point buck while hunting in Vicksburg on Jan. 14.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them online to vicksburgpost.com/huntingshowcase. Include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

