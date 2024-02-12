Schedules changed for Warren Central’s girls, boys soccer playoff games Published 8:23 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

The heavy rain that saturated Mississippi over the weekend has altered Warren Central’s plans for the MHSAA Class 6A soccer semifinals.

The girls’ North State championship game of Warren Central at Saltillo, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed until Wednesday at 4 p.m., WC coach Jeremy Lawrence said.

Meanwhile, Warren Central’s boys’ team will still play Center Hill on Tuesday, just in a different place than it thought.

The boys’ North State championship game was moved to Olive Branch High School and it will start at 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes later than originally announced.

Both adjustments to the scheduled were made because of poor field conditions. Center Hill and Saltillo both have grass fields that were deluged by rain this past weekend.

The other Class 6A semifinals will feature George County at Long Beach for the girls’ South State championship, and Long Beach at George County for the boys’ title.

The Class 6A championships will be played Saturday, Feb. 17 at Germantown High School in Gluckstadt. The girls’ game is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the boys for 6.

In addition to soccer, Warren Central’s baseball season opener against Madison Central has also been moved to Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg because of wet field conditions. The junior varsity game will start at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

