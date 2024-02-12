UPDATE: Break in water line isolated; boil water advisory in effect Published 1:43 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Officials with the City of Vicksburg hav announced crews working on a water line break that has left a large swath of people without water in the south part of town have isolated the problem.

“Some customers on Rifle Range (Road) are still without water,” city officials posted on social media Monday afternoon. “A boil water notice is in effect for all affected customers in the areas beginning at Lucy Bryson (Street) and continuing to 61 South. We will keep you posted.”

This is a developing story.

