Warren County Land Records: Jan. 29 to Feb. 05, 2024

Published 9:41 am Monday, February 12, 2024

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Jan. 29 to Feb. 05, 2024.

Warranty Deeds:
*Vincent James Durham III, Pamela Durham and Rodney Joe Warfield to Paul Barnes, Part of Lot 2, Trescott and Kappler Subdivision.
*Edwin M. Smith to Jeremy Blakeney, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.
*Brian Robert Laird and Jennifer Denise Goss Laird to Jeremy Truett Brown, Part of Section 12, Township 14 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*James M. Chaney Jr to Mississippi Department of Transportation, Part of Section 8C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Donald Duncan and Cynthia Duncan to Darren L. Matherne and Kathy K. Matherne, Part of Section 2,  Township 17 North, Range 2 East.
*Benjamin Clay Hatten, Eric F. Hatten, Anne L. Portera, Wesley R. Lominick III, and Grange Hall Properties to Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 3 East and Part of Lot 4, Bolling Subdivision.
*Grange Hall Properties to Benjamin Clay Hatten, Eric F. Hatten, Karl W. Hatten Jr., Annie L. Portera, and Wesley R Lominick III, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, and Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*Shelia Camille Gray to Chadwick Lane Gray and Dana Leigh Gray Smith, Part SE/$ of NW/4, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*L and L Investment LLC to Declan Hegarty, Lot 6, Lake Park Estates Subdivision #6.
*Jaasim LLC to Joseph R. Bishop Kopacz (Trustee) and Vicksburg Catholic Schools, Lots 82 to 84 and Lots 87 to 91, Bonelli Park Subdivision.
*Emerson Perry to Michael E. Martin, Lot 15, Pecanwood Place Subdivision Part 1.
*Roy W. Swartz, Marcia Swartz and Brian Swartz to Brian Murphy and Marcia J. Swartz, Lots 100 and Lot 119, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #2.

Deeds of Trust:
*Leigh Anne Adams and Robert Alan Goodson to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lots 1, 8 and 9, Speeds Edition Subdivision.
*Thomas Adcock to Delta Bank, West 1⁄2 of Lot 11, National Park Addition.
*Thomas A. Adcock to Delta Bank, Lot 344 and Part of Lot 345, Openwood Plantation Subdivision #8-D.
*Jeremy Truett Brown to Guild Mortgage Company LLC, Part of Section 12 and Part of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*C and D Properties of Vicksburg to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 149, Vicksburg Proper Subdivision, Blocks 1-65.
*C and D Properties of Vicksburg to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lots 18 to 20 and Part of 17, Glass Tract Subdivision and Lots 1 and Part of Lot 2, Vicksburg Proper Subdivision, Blocks 1-65.
*Tommy J. Curtis to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, All of Lot 30, Lake Park Estates Subdivision #6, Extension.
*Darnell Davis to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 10, Meadowvale Subdivision.
*Judy R. Dickerson and Michael F. Dickerson to Mutual Federal Credit Union, Lot 52, Shenandoah Valley Subdivision #4.
*Jimmy E. Finger Jr and Teresa C. Finger to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 141, Openwood Plantation #3.
*Ronald A. Thompson and Balinda Thompson-Graham to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 41, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Kory J. Hoggard to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 24, Signal Hill Subdivision #2.
*Kemula E. Morgan to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 23, Openwood Plantation Subdivision #1.

*Aretha J. Segrest to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 73, Marion Park Subdivision #4 Block A.
*Carolyn Jackson and Alex Jackson to Rocket Mortgage, Lot 76, Warrenton Heights Subdivision #2 Part E.
*The Sidney Malone Living Trust to Magnolia State Bank, Part of Section 2, Township 178 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East and Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.
*Betty A. Palmertree to Trustmark National Bank, Part NE/4 of NE/4 of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East (Bellaire Extension Subdivision).
*Thomas E. Sandles and Linda W. Sandles to Regions Bank, Lot 18, Fairways Subdivision Part 9.

Marriage Licenses:
*Justin Norman Welch, 33, of Valley Park to April Leigh Anne Owens, 34, of Edwards.
*Kenneth Charles Ross, 37, of Vicksburg to Shanice Michelle Gray, 30, of Vicksburg.
*Bryant Maurice Humphrey, 51, of Vicksburg to Joscelyn W. Buford, 50, of Vicksburg.

