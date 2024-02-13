2024 Mardi Gras parade float winners named Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

More than 30 floats took part in this year’s Mardi Gras parade Monday night in downtown Vicksburg.

Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program Executive Director Kim Hopkins said she was proud of how the crowds and those riding in the parade showed up and showed out, despite the weather.

“The 23rd annual Main Street Mardi Gras Parade was nothing short of fantastic,” Hopkins said. “It was an honor to have Alderman Michael Mayfield as our Mardi Gras King and Nancy Bullard and Bobbie Marascalco as our Mardi Gras Queens. Thank you to all of the City of Vicksburg crews who helped make all of this possible; the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Vicksburg Police Department for helping keep us all safe during the parade. A special thank you to The Valley for hosting our judges so they could watch the parade from their balcony”

And when all was said and done, those judges’ final tallies revealed this year’s parade float winners to be: Best in Show, Crew Da La burg; Best in Business, Newsbreak Krewe; Best Nonprofit, Crew of Wild Things; Most Original, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District; Best Civic Club: Vicksburg Cruisers Car Club; Best Recreational Club, Vicksburg Jeepers Crew; Most Enthusiastic, The Proper Krewe; Best Throws, Krewe du Quartier; Let the Good Times Roll Award, Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg.

Hopkins said thanks were also in order for the many that worked behind the scenes to make this year’s parade a success.

“To Mary Jane Fant for the use of her BMW and to Josh Daffron for driving our queens through the parade. Thank you to The Vicksburg Post and Vicksburg Daily News for their coverage of the parade, and to our parade committee: Rebecca Sigh, Danny and Sandy Hearn, Cedric Hall, Dean Anderson, Tracye Prewitt, and Tully Hall for helping us pull it all off. We would also like to give a special thank you to all of the businesses along Washington Street and Belmont Street for working with us (Monday) so that we could celebrate the closing of the Mardi Gras season with the community. We can’t wait to see you all again for 2025.”