A lifetime of love and art: Vicksburg couple celebrates Valentine’s Day recounting marriage vows, shared journey

On the top of a mesa in Abiquiu, New Mexico, the western sunset painted the sky in stunning shades of orange, pink and purple as Lesley Silver and Daniel Boone exchanged the wedding vows they had written for the occasion. Family members who had hiked the incline with them shared in the intimate ceremony. In accordance with ancient tradition, Lesley carried not a bouquet of flowers, but of apples, which were scattered after the ceremony to nourish the surrounding wildlife and habitat. Almost 30 years later, their love for art, New Mexico and each other remains strong.

Daniel recalls that after leaving the mesa, they were driving to a restaurant for dinner when Lesley, the owner of The Attic Gallery, saw an art gallery, and had to stop in. Although he may not have realized it then, it was to become a common theme throughout their marriage—unexpected stops at art galleries that beckoned to be visited. Many of those visits resulted in long-

time relationships with other art gallerists and an exchange of the primitive art unique to the cultures of the south and west. They recall filling suit- cases with western art for the plane flight home to Vicksburg, and mailing the rest via freight. In turn, some of Mississippi’s primitive art has found homes in New Mexico.

Following their sunset commitment, they visited a Justice of the Peace in Espanola to formalize their pledge. The Justice told them that after performing many marriage ceremonies she had created her own vows that they would recite. Daniel and Lesley agreed, but when they later asked if they could have a copy of the vows to keep, the Justice declined, saying she had worked diligently to create the vows and wasn’t willing to give out written copies. For many years, Daniel and Lesley remembered only that they were beautiful vows. During a subsequent visit, Lesley mentioned the story of their vows to a gallery owner they had befriended and restated her desire to have a copy of what had been recited. To her surprise, the gallery owner knew the Justice and, ten years after they wed, Lesley and Daniel finally received a printed copy of the vows they had shared.

After many years of love and companionship, the couple has come to appreciate special qualities in each other. Lesley says she loves Daniel’s ability to stay focused and Daniel loves Lesley’s affection for, and ability to relate to, people. Daniel enjoys sharing music with Lesley, especially artists like Leonard Cohen and Jackson Browne. Lesley has introduced Daniel to more art

than he would have ever seen on his own.

Lesley said, “He opened the way I see things and the way I hear things and they became part of things that I love.”

After many years of creating, gathering and appreciating art, the love between them has become their greatest masterpiece.