Eliza Jenkins McRunnels Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Eliza Jenkins McRunnels, a Vicksburg resident, passed away Thursday, Feb. 8, in her residence surrounded by her loved ones following a brief illness. She was 73.

Mcrunnels worked as a dietician for Merit Health River Region Medical Center. She was a member of the Bethlehem M. B. Church.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.

Email newsletter signup